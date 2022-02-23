How to download Minecraft 1.19 snapshot update?

Minecraft is getting closer to the release of the first part of the Wild Update, and the developers have already released an experimental version for players to experience. Here’s how to download the Minecraft 1.19 Snapshot update on the Java version of the game.

The Wild update in Minecraft has been highly anticipated by the community since its reveal last year. This update brings with it Wardens, The Deep dark biome, and even frogs. Players can try out the features right now with the help of the Experimental Snapshot that will allow them to report bugs. Deep Darkness is ready to explore, but Java Edition-only players can access it right now.

Here’s how to download Minecraft Snapshot Update 1.19 and use it.

Minecraft 1.19 Snapshots: Java Edition

Minecraft 1.19

Players can only access this if they are playing Minecraft Java Edition. This will allow players to try Deep Dark features in-game ahead of time.

The Deep Dark biome will be the new low point in the game and will feature the Warden mob. The Warden will be the first hostile blind mob in the game that will hunt down players using vibrations. It will appear in the Ancient Cities, which is a naturally generated structure in the deep dark biome.

However, players should note that this snapshot is just an experimental update and the official release will come later. Also, players cannot replay the snapshot in their current save world and the save files could be deleted. Therefore, players should back up their save files before starting the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot.

Steps to download the snapshot

First of all, open the officer. Snapshot of Minecraft 1.19 site.

Download the Zip file provided by scrolling down.

Unzip the file after download and create a new launcher installation for Minecraft 1.19 Deep Dark Snapshot.

Start the game and download all the files.

Launch the game to enjoy the new features!

