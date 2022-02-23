How to disable WhatsApp without uninstalling the application?

WhatsApp: Trick to deactivate it without uninstalling the app

Today we will let you know step by step how you can deactivate WhatsApp without uninstalling the app. application or turn off your data, so read on to learn how to do it.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is the application of Messenger service par excellence throughout the world and thanks to it we can communicate with many people at the same time.

Despite the fact that it has brought us many advantages, there are times when it can be extremely stressful and that is why, here we tell you how turn it off.

Next, we will mention step by step how you can deactivate WhatsApp by forcing it to stop.

To start you must access the settings of your phone.

Then go to ‘Applications’.

Choose WhatsApp and go to ‘Application information’.

Select ‘Force Stop’ to turn off WhatsApp.

It is worth mentioning that doing this will pause the operation of WhatsApp, so you will stop receiving anything and those who send you messages will appear as if you do not receive them, since you will only have them until you open the application.

On the other hand, if what you want is to disable WhatsApp notifications, you must follow these steps:

Go to the settings menu of your phone.

Then you must access ‘Sound and notifications’.

Choose WhatsApp and disable the option ‘Allow notifications’.

However, a couple of months ago a new function came to the famous messaging application, which is called “vacation mode”.

To be able to activate it, first of all you must go to ‘Settings’ or ‘Configuration’ of WhatsApp and then go to ‘Notifications’, where the ‘Vacation Mode’ option will be.

Go back to the app to archive groups or conversations in order to mute them and to reverse this, go back to ‘Notifications’ in ‘Settings’ or ‘Settings’ and disable the function.