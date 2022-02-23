Fortnite players can take part in Bownanza Week from now (February 22) through March 1, 2022, which brings back the Primal Season arcs in Fortnite Chapter 2. Players can find Primal Flame Bows, Primal Stink Bows, Mechanical Blast Bows, and Mechanical Shockwave Bows. , and arrows between the arches that appear on the map.

How to complete the challenges of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 10

The new Bownanza Week tasks can be found by navigating to the Missions page in the Fortnite interface. There are five tasks to complete, each of which will award players 8K XP (for a total of 40K XP).

How to Finish Fortnite Bownanza Weekly Challenges in Season 1 Chapter 3

How to complete Bownanza challenges in Fortnite 3

In separate games, “Boost” animals with a Shockwave Mech Bow: After acquiring a Shockwave Mech Bow, locate some wild animals and shoot an arrow near them to “Boost” them. There is wildlife everywhere, but wolves can be found north of Rocky Reels/southeast of Tilted Towers.

Hunt Wildlife with a Bow – This quest can be accomplished by simply searching for wolves in the same location as the previous quest.

Hit IO Forces with a Primal Flame Bow – When players hover over the mission in the menu, the IO base locations appear on the Fortnite map. There are five of them, and their positions are also shown on the map above. Take a Primal Flam with you.

How to complete Bownanza challenges in Fortnite 4

Damaging players with a Primary Stink Bow – Primary Stink Bows, like the other bows on the list, can be obtained from chests and as floor loot. Because it is a rare weapon, players must search for it in areas with many structures and residences. With more locations, there is a better chance of finding chests and other things. To complete the mission, you must deal 250 damage points.

Eliminate opponents with a mechanical explosive bow – This one is simple, but it may take a few tries to eliminate three opponents. Try to locate regions on the map where other players are in combat and get close to kill opponents who have already been injured.

Once the Bownanza Week quests go away on March 1st, a new week of Fortnite themed quests will kick off.

