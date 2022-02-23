How much does the boy from Titanic earn per month after 25 years? – Come and see

Reece Thompson is a young man who when he was 9 years old played a little Irish boy who was in the third class of the ship in “Titanic”.

In a recent interview, he said that he was close to rejecting the role and doing an advertisement, but he accepted it and never imagined that it would be among the highest-grossing films in history. that even today leaves him some profit.

In James Cameron’s film, the little Canadian actor appeared in three scenes. One of the saddest is the one in which his mother tells him, while the ship is sinking and before her innocent question, that the first class have to get on the boats first.

Thompson, who is now 33 years old, told in dialogue with Business Insider that he still receives checks and that he even maintains a link with the producers of the 1997 film.

For his performance in the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet he received at that time 25 thousand dollarsmoney she deposited in the bank and saved for her education and a car.

However, in the years that followed received several thousand dollars per quarter. Over time, that figure was reduced month by month. At present, he revealed that he receives checks between 100 and 300 dollars monthly.

“It is curious, because this fact is no longer present in my mind. It’s not like all the time I’m thinking, ‘Oh, when am I going to get a new Titanic check? But, when it happens, it’s like saying: ‘Great, $100 extra‘” he commented between laughs.

And he recalled: “It was one of the highest-grossing movies in history, so it’s quite strange to see it in hindsight. My mom said, ‘Let’s do it. Will be great. Even if the movie is bad, we’ll watch it.’”

In addition, Reece revealed that he almost turned down the role because he had been offered publicity, but his mother preferred to take the risk for the James Cameron film.

The young man is currently director of digital marketing at a ski and snowboard resort in Utah, United States.

His artistic career had begun as a child as a child model. She then won a contest that allowed her to sign a contract with a talent agent.

“There were a couple of times where I said, ‘This movie is 25 years old and that’s pretty weird, but I hope it continues to make a lot of money, because that means more money for me.”, he joked.

“Titanic” grossed billions of dollars and is currently the third highest-grossing film in history, after Avatar -also by Cameron- and Avengers: Endgame.