How did the rivalry between Pumas and America arise?

Six decades ago one of the most intense rivalries in Mexican soccer was born: Cougars vs America. And just now that on Saturday they will face each other again, Alfredo Echavarrimidfielder of the felines who achieved promotion in 1962, narrated how the confrontation was born, because on June 1 of that same year they faced for the first time the Eagles And that’s where the story began.

“It’s been 60 years of that rivalry because right against them we debuted in the First divisionbut now it has become a sports dispute, but strong, it is not an ordinary party. That dispute between the two clubs was something that happened of natural form because the two have similar things in terms of basic strength, preparation, competitions, and from the beginning we didn’t like that they beat us in that first game, so it became a fight for every game.

“Now I hope that the boys will go out and give themselves with the drive and passion of the university spirit that we had since the Second Division because the characteristic of Cougars It has to be the strength and the tradition that you have, of youth, of students, of passion and sometimes collides with the quality of contracted foreign players”, he told RECORD.

Even, Echavarri shared that in that game that lost 2-0 (goals by Moacyr and Jasso) in University City and thanks to a lawsuit, the ‘hated’ rivalry which is intense to this day.

“In that game that was played in CU, America had a very good team and we came on the field with experience after the championship and having put the University of Mexico competing in the First division.

“And in that game the discord began because there was a outbreak of angerthe passion was already coming in the matches between Cougars and Americait was with our striker Carlos Calderon de la Barca, who was a very classy player and had friction with the defense and the struggles began, but the blood did not reach the river, they were just shoves. I think that it was born there because it was an even match, although we couldn’t score and they made us two very good goals”, he indicated.

