Hot springs, wellness and luxury for the senses

Reconnecting with nature, achieving physical and mental balance, maintaining a healthy body and relaxing have become the main life goals for many people today, and the hot springs -to which we have access in various areas of our country- They are excellent allies to achieve all these goals, since since ancient times they have been used as a therapy for certain ailments or to improve overall health.

Alexander Cedeño, general manager of the Arenal Manoa Hotel explains that “immersing yourself in the hot springs helps to rebuild energy and calm tensions, as it helps to balance the physical and mental part, due to the fact that they have a multitude of therapeutic properties for health.”

But What other health benefits do thermal baths provide? The benefits of performing thermal baths are many, among which we can name total relaxation; since these are a therapeutic technique with which they automatically relax the body and mind; and reduces excess anxiety, improving rest and quality of sleep.

One of the places where you can enjoy the well-being, luxury and benefits of a thermal bath is the Arenal Manoa hotel, located in La Fortuna de San Carlos.

In addition, it lowers blood pressure, activates blood circulation, particularly in the extremities, which helps reduce venous insufficiency, spider veins or tired legs.

“A social problem caused by stress and the number of hours we are sitting at the desk are muscle contractures, and hot springs -by having different temperatures- help relax musclesrelieving problems such as low back pain or tendinitis”, mentioned Cedeño.

As for the immune system, the relaxation and well-being provided by thermal baths promote the generation of endorphins, a hormone also known as the “hormone of happiness”, which is why it is key in recovering from physical and psychological illnesses.

In relation to breathing, the steam from the hot waters facilitates this process and improves the entry of oxygen into the lungs.

For a person who is tired, overwhelmed, or subjected to high levels of stress, a bath in hot springs is the most natural way to heal the body and mind. Thermal waters eliminate toxins, reduce stress and chronic fatigue.

“It is important to point out that these waters help in the prevention of depressive disorders. They reduce conditions related to the nervous system, triggered by states of stress. Its relaxing effect becomes a balm in case of neuritis and neuralgia. It also contributes to the improvement of headaches, migraines, anxiety and insomnia”. — Alexander Cedeño, general manager of the Arenal Manoa Hotel

In relation to skin diseases, by having contact with hot springs, they can experience a significant improvement in the days following the bath. Those that contain a higher concentration of sulfur are ideal for reducing skin conditions such as psoriasis, dermatitis and fungi. They are also effective in healing wounds.

In Costa Rica we have hot springs in Cartago, Guanacaste and Alajuela. In this last province, one of the most visited districts is La Fortuna de San Carlos, where the offer of hotels and spas is as varied as the pocket and taste of its visitors allow.

