his face is not like the rec…

Actor Tom Cruise is one of the most famous performers in the world. Who at the time was enshrined as one of the most beautiful faces in Hollywood, today his iconic appearance is far from the characteristic appeal of Ethan Hunt in the “Mission: Impossible” saga.

The actor is very close to turning 60, but he is totally obsessed with continuing to look half his age. For this reason, Nicole Kidman’s ex is on the strange list of faces “frozen in time” in Hollywood. However, in recent years, the actor has gotten a little out of hand with cosmetic surgeries, to the point of wearing a very different appearance, due to his totally swollen face.

However, despite the obvious changes in the shape of his face, the actor has flatly denied having undergone any cosmetic operation to improve his appearance. Recently, the rumors of aesthetic operations increased when his friend, the actor Cuba Gooding Jr, confessed that Tom Cruise had done “something” on his face. “I don’t know what has been done, but I remember the day I surprised him at his house and his face was full of stitches; I asked him if he was alright and he replied that he didn’t know I was going to visit him”. In 2016, the actor appeared very different at the BAFTA awards ceremony, raising doubts among his fans. Due to this, the actor assured in an interview for ‘Playboy’ that he has not had any surgery and that he “never will”, but his appearance indicates the opposite.

Various plastic surgeons have met to comment on the operations that the actor has undergone. “Cruise is lying. His face shows a certain desperation to preserve the youthful appearance that made him famous. He is a star who wants to keep his looks intact as he approaches his sixties”, iindicated the group of doctors, while affirming that the actor underwent hair implants, two rhinoplasties and several hyaluronic acid filling sessions.

Likewise, Dr. Yoel Shahar, a plastic surgeon residing in New York, indicated that Cruise “has made a significant improvement in his neck”, also compared the photos of previous years with the current ones and indicated that “the wrinkles on his neck are now vertical and the skin is smoother. They pulled him behind the ears.” Due to these facelifts, the doctor indicates that the line near the jaw of the actor of “The last samurai” is much more defined, since “the skin is tighter than in recent years”.

These latest touches have not been to the complete liking of his fans, who have indicated that his idol “looks like a double”, another Internet user commented: “What has been injected into the cheeks? It looks like a squirrel.” Without a doubt, the retouching has not gone well for the actor with the “golden smile of Hollywood”.