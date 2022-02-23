Health model in Chiapas points to preventive medicine

75% of the provision of medical services falls on the first level of care, which are health centers in their different types

The personnel who attend these units are summoned to a health crusade that focuses on decent spaces, supply of medicines and quality of care

Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.- Due to the fact that more than 75 percent of the provision of public health services falls on the first level of care, the challenge to improve the quality of life of the population is that the different types of health centers focus on applying a model that prioritizes preventive medicine over curative medicine.

In a work meeting with coordinators of health centers, health centers with hospitalization and health centers with extended services, the secretary of the branch called for a great crusade of actions in the areas of medical care and public health, which prioritizes the detection timely to safeguard the welfare of the population and avoid complications.

“The call is to save lives and prevent deaths. A clinical breast examination, a mammogram, a cytology or a PCR test performed on time, can prevent a death from breast or cervical cancer, ”she said.

The state official explained that this crusade for health at the first level of care includes three lines of action: decent spaces, supply of medicines and quality of care.

In this regard, he explained that it is necessary to dignify the physical infrastructure and equipment of health centers through reconversion work; guarantee the supply of prescriptions to patients and offer quality health care and warmth to the user population.

The head of the State Health Secretariat recognized that thanks to the leadership of the personnel who work in the medical units located in localities and municipal capitals, it has been possible to impact the prevention and management of diseases in vulnerable groups, such as those under five years, pregnant women, lactating women, older adults and those with chronic degenerative diseases.

He stressed that this group of health professionals is duly trained, has sufficient capacity, a sense of responsibility and a vocation for service to impact the human development of the inhabitants, the family and the community that corresponds to them in their coverage area. .

Within the framework of this meeting, the topics of Comprehensive Primary Health Care Model, Medication and Healing Material Supply Strategy, Internal Communication, Medical Prescription for Medication Prescription, and Indicators of Primary Medical Services were addressed.