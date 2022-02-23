Grupo Orlegi, very close to acquiring Zaragoza – David Medrano

GROW

The negotiations between Grupo Orlegi and Real Zaragoza of Spain are very advanced and it is time to sign a commitment by which the Mexican team will be the owner of the Spanish institution. The Iberians had already appointed a committee to carry out the negotiations with Alejandro Irarragori and to document in words everything agreed upon. So far Grupo Orlegi is due to Saints, Atlas and Tampico, and Zaragoza would join the group. The Spanish club currently plays in the Second Division of Spain and has been missing for some time due to an economic problem, so they decided to negotiate with the Orlegi Group.

MEXICANS

Mauricio García de la Vega with Real Murcia and Manuel Lovato with Salamanca are other Mexican projects that have been developed in Spain and have not been successful. García de la Vega is highly questioned by Murcia because he has not been able to transform the team, the same situation that is presented to Lovato. Mauricio in Mexico was a promoter for some important players, including Oswaldo Sánchez. In the case of Lovato, he owned Deportivo de Los Altos and Tepatitlán in the Second Division, before traveling to Spain to acquire Salamanca, where he sent several Mexican players and coaches.

TRAGEDY

what happened in the Expansion Leaguewhere the 39-year-old employee of Leones Negros, Rubén Rodríguez Vázquez, who pHe lost his life in a car accident while traveling with the equipment used for training. Rubén, who is known as ‘El Morro’, is the son of Bernabé Rodríguez, better known as the ‘Asesino’, and who was a masseur for Los Tecolotes de la Autónoma for nearly 35 years. Rubén traveled with the utility vehicle in an official bus of the institution on the road to Nogales. According to reports, the car overturned and Rodríguez was killed instantly.

