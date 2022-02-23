Great soccer players who were encouraged to act in film or television
Today in 90min we wanted to compile a list of soccer players who have ever participated in a movie.
These are the eight most famous players who have been seen on the big screen:
For many the best footballer in history. In this movie he was in charge of freeing prisoners inside a concentration camp. An ax of the ball and the cameras.
The French soccer player was always characterized as a very undisciplined player and once he left the playing fields he entered the world of television and cinema. This is one of the most famous works in which he participated.
Two years after his retirement, he dressed up as an Egyptian pharaoh to participate in this French film about Asterix and Obelix at the Olympic Games.
The incomparable star of Argentine soccer was also interpreted in this film that is about a young voice actor whose true dream is to be a singer. In the photo we leave a list with all his appearances in the movies and on television.
The Spanish hero appeared in this film by Quim Gutiérrez as a cameo in the final moments. In addition, a multitude of documentaries have already been made in which he has had to participate due to the achievements of the team and his own throughout his career.
The Brazilian PSG footballer has participated in many film events throughout his career. The most striking thing was his cameo as a monk in the Casa de Papel.
Perhaps the most anticipated on the list. His physical condition and his British status make him the perfect figure to participate in a King Arthur movie.
We are talking about a player who was never characterized by his class or elegance on the pitch. As his football career reached its inevitable end, he participated in this feature film.
We wanted to leave this famous feature film for last in which the protagonist, Santiago Muñez, develops his football life throughout the film. The film ends with Santiago helping Real Madrid win the Champions League final. Throughout the film cameos appear starring some of the most famous soccer players in the world: Robinho, Ronaldo Nazario, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Leo Messi.