Gorr the Butcher God: all about villain of Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder It’s Marvel’s second big premiere of the year. Also, one that opens up the possibility that the thunder god saga be transformed into something completely new. With Natalie Portman in the middle of the plot and a host of cameos, the film promises to be an unusual spectacle. On the one hand, its director Taika Waititi has insisted on several occasions that it is the “craziest film he has ever filmed”. Also that it is a full-fledged love story. And the cover letter of a new villain: Gorr the Butcher God.

But beyond that, little is known about the plot. For now, the only thing clear is that it will cover one of the most surprising plot twists in the world of the thunder god comic. Jane Foster will have to face the fact of her death, and the responsibility of an incalculable power. All while we assume that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) deals with his new life as Guardian of the Galaxy and exiled prince of Asgard.

But one of the points that is clear and has given free rein to the debate is the villain that this time will threaten the Asgardian god. Gorr the Butcher God will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe played by actor Christian Bale. The studio, often criticized for its weak and purposeless villains, has probably taken a special interest in the new character. At the same time it is the opportunity to have a particularly sinister figure from the world of comics, embodied by one of the great actors of Hollywood. The confluence of both things could well be the highest point of the film.

Who is Gorr the Butcher God? Unknown to fans of the film franchise, he is an old and feared enemy in Marvel’s editorial version. Especially because of his terrifying destructive power and his penchant for — and this could be worrying — killing gods. As one of the most unique characters in comics, Gorr the Butcher God is also a golden opportunity to touch on several complex topics at once.

The cruelty of a ruthless killer from Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios

Gorr the Butcher God made his debut in the world of comics in January 2015 in the well-known volume Thor: God of Thunder #two. Created by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribić, he is much more than the typical villain of the universe that surrounds the god of thunder. Especially since his origin story goes back to three thousand years in the past. Also to a large-scale tragedy that leads to an unstoppable revenge. Gorr the Butcher God is more of an enemy: he is practically a force of nature obeying a purpose. Furthermore, he has an iron will and sophisticated cruelty.

