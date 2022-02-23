Fortnite x Tyler Rake: Chris Hemsworth skin leaks; all we know

The arrival of the Uncle skin from Free Guy to fortnite battle royale had an unforeseen consequence: thanks to him it has been leaked that tyler rakefrom the homonymous film starring Chris Hemsworthwill come to the game in the form of skin. We tell you everything we know about this upcoming collaboration, and we remind you that currently, Fortnite Chapter 2 is in the Season 7 from his battle pass:

Fortnite x Tyler Rake: leaked skin; all we know

With the arrival of the Free Guy Uncle skin in Fortnite, the file pakchunk1006-WindowsClient.pak was decrypted. In addition to bringing with it the necessary files for the Ryan Reynolds skin in Fortnite, within this package there are also files related to a skin whose code name is “Dusty” (“Dust” in Spanish); this new character turns out to be nothing more and nothing less than Chris Hemsworth’s character in the movie Tyler Rake:

The Tyler Rake skin model in Fortnite, and a frame from the movie

Within the files of this pack, there are simply several textures and a model of the headless skin. However, the arm tattoos are unmistakable: we are facing tyler rakefrom the movie Netflix released in 2020. Its original title is extraction.

Extraction poster, titled “Tyler Rake” in Spain

The funny thing is that donald mustardcreative director of Epic Games, who always likes to drop hints on his social media about upcoming Fortnite collaborations, in 2020 he already stated that “he would like to see Tyler Rake in the game” before a hypothetical duel between the character of Chris Hemsworth, and John Wick, the character played by Keanu Reeves.

This is everything we know, for now, about Tyler Rake in Fortnite. There is no official information about it, although the fact that these files are already inside Fortnite suggest that this collaboration should not be long in coming.

Sources: Twitter/DonaldMustardFortnite Battle Royale, self-made