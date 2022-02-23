‘Fortnite’: So you can vote for a special gesture in the special event dedicated to the NBA

Mexico City.- In honor of the next Stars game of the NBA 2022, Fortnite has once again partnered with the basketball league. This time, it’s for much more than just skins. As only the players of the NBA qwho are voted into the All-Star Game can play, the battle royale is letting players vote on which NBA-inspired Emote should enter the game next. However, only those who enter a certain game mode can vote.

