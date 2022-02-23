‘Fortnite’: So you can vote for a special gesture in the special event dedicated to the NBA

Mexico City.- In honor of the next Stars game of the NBA 2022, Fortnite has once again partnered with the basketball league. This time, it’s for much more than just skins. As only the players of the NBA qwho are voted into the All-Star Game can play, the battle royale is letting players vote on which NBA-inspired Emote should enter the game next. However, only those who enter a certain game mode can vote.

The voting process takes place exclusively in the NBA 75 All-Star Hub, which you can enter simply by going to the Creative mode. From there, players will need to walk to the front of the center grassy area to find a screen displaying the Emotes and three button panels that allow you to vote for each one. You can vote up to five times a day until the winning Emote is revealed at 10 AM ET on February 23. During this period, there will also be a leaderboard graphic next to the screen showing the current vote leader.

These three potential Emotes don’t have names yet, but they do feature teases from past NBA stars. Joel Embiid, Trey Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Additionally, players can visit the hub to complete three challenges that reward an impressive 18,000 XP each. An additional NBA-themed spray can also be obtained by shooting basketballs on the NBA center court.