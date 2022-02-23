Fortnite Season 1: leaked challenges and missions Week 12

The challenges and missions of the week 12 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday, February 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CET. However, and as usual in this house, through techniques and tools of data mining we have been able to find them before they are active in-game. Just below we tell you what each new challenge and mission from Fortnite of this batch:

Fortnite Season 1: leaked missions of Week 12

Get shields in Buttered Stable (0/50) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Collect a treasure with Drake’s map (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Visit Deep Past or Pawn Shop on a speedboat (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Destroy items in Clandestine Cavern (0/25) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents with explosives (0/100) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Destroy gas pumps (0/4) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Use Spider-Man’s elastic webs to hook onto a zip line (0/15) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Destroy SORBET barrels (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Survive storm circles (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

The files corresponding to the challenges and missions of Week 12 of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 were added with the patch 19.30. As usual, there are a total of nine missions, but only the first seven will be active; the last two are reserved by Epic Games to replace them in case any of the initial seven gives problems. This, in fact, has already happened with the missions of the Week 1.

In any case, in Meristation you will have, as always, and when they are active, a complete guide to help you complete each and every one of these weekly Fortnite challenges and missions.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration