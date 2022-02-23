Fortnite Chapter 3: player dodges shots like Matrix and surprises the community | Viral | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The loopers of Fortnite they can witness incredible moments and have a very low probability of witnessing something like that again. Fortunately, those moments are captured on camera or cropped for players to post or update in the community. Such moments can occur based on skill, luck, or even perfect timing.

Such a moment took place with a looper who had luckily dodged a flurry of bullets from opposing players. A Reddit user, by the name of CorgiFull, posted the clip. The video got a lot of praise from the Reddit community.

The whole scenario started when the looper was casually looting on Tilted Towersone of the most popular locations in Fortnite. The player was in a public duos match with his teammate. After looting and exploring near the clock tower, the looper noticed a construction fight right next to him near the hills.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Looper surprises by this play

As soon as the opposing duo saw the looper, they started shooting. The moment shocked both the opposing duo and the community as the looper began doing side-to-side squatting moves that were impossible to predict. The opposing team firing the MK-7 had missed all their shots despite having all the time in the world.

The players of Fortnite they can dodge bullets if they know how their opponent will attack and show their response. The professional players of Fortnite they can use this strategy to create lopsided or zigzag motions to avoid getting shot or take minimal damage.

