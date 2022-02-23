forgotten continent that sheds light on mammals

Balkanatolia was a continent that existed a few 40 million years and which was located between Europe, Africa and Asiaaccording to a study, and which currently covers the Balkans and Anatolia.

A team of paleontologists and geologists French, American and Turkish researchers led by the CNRS discovered the existence of a forgotten continent which they baptized as BalkanatoliaThis study was published in the journal Earth-Science Review.

Formerly inhabited by a very specific fauna, they believe that it allowed the mammals from Asia colonize Europe 34 million years ago.

Over millions of years in the Eocene epoch (55 to 34 million years ago), Western Europe and Eastern Asia formed two distinct landmasses with very different mammalian faunas.

European forests were home to endemic fauna such as Paleotheres (an extinct group distantly related to present-day horses, but more like today’s tapirs), while Asia was populated by a more diverse fauna, including families of mammals found today. on both continents.

We know that, about 34 million years ago, Western Europe was colonized by Asian species, causing a major renewal of the vertebrate fauna and the extinction of its endemic mammals, a sudden event called “Grande Coupure”.

Surprisingly, fossils found in the Balkans point to the presence of Asian mammals in southern Europe long before the “Grande Coupure”, suggesting earlier colonization.

Photo: © Alexis Licht & Grégoire Métais

Now, a team led by researchers from the CNRS has found an explanation for this paradox. To do this, they reviewed previous paleontological discoveries, some of which date back to the 19th century, sometimes re-evaluating their dating in the light of current geological data.

The review revealed that, for much of the Eocene, the region corresponding to today’s Balkans and Anatolia supported a homogeneous terrestrial fauna, but distinct from that of Europe and East Asia.

This exotic fauna included, for example, marsupials of South American affinity and embryopods (large hippopotamus-like herbivorous mammals) formerly found in Africa. Therefore, the region must have formed a single landmass, separate from neighboring continents.

The team also discovered a new fossil deposit in Turkey (Büyükteflek) dating from 38 to 35 million years ago, which produced mammals whose affinity was clearly Asian, and are the first discovered in Anatolia so far.

An excavation site in Turkey. Photo: © Alexis Licht & Grégoire Métais

They found jaw fragments belonging to Brontotheres, large rhinoceros-like animals that became extinct at the end of the Eocene.

All this information allowed the team to outline the history of this third Eurasian continent, wedged between Europe, Africa and Asia, which they called Balkanatolia.

The continent, which already existed 50 million years ago and was home to a unique fauna, was colonized 40 million years ago by Asian mammals as a result of geographical changes that are still not fully understood.

It seems likely that a great glaciation 34 million years ago, which led to the formation of the Antarctic ice sheet and lower sea levels, connected Balkanatolia with Western Europe, giving rise to the “Grande Coupure”.