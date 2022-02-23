Five Must-See Drew Barrymore Movies to Celebrate His 47th Birthday

This February 22, Drew Barrymore turned 47 and lived 40 of them as a movie star. The Californian began her acting career when she was just a child. her role in ET the alien It was embodied in the history of cinema and since then it has not stopped succeeding. She spent her life behind the screen and the audience watched her grow up to become one of the most valued actresses in the industry.

Therefore, to celebrate the day of the birth of the renowned artist, it is worth distinguishing five of his most significant films, to enjoy his story full of talent.

1- ET, the extraterrestrial (1982)

ET, the alien broke audience record (File photo)

the film counts the story of Elliott, a boy who becomes friends with an alien stranded on Earth. Sadly but unconditionally, together with his brothers, they will try to get this being to return to his planet. The adversities are great, but the children’s goal is that ET is not caught by scientists and police.

The film filled with tenderness and admiration (File photo)

The movie was directed by steven spielberg. Henry Thomas was the boy who starred in fiction while Drew Barrymore was his little sister accomplice beside Robert MacNaughton, the eldest of the trio. The classic is available on Amazon Prime.

2- Never kissed (1999)

Never kissed full of love the screen (File photo)

The actress stars in this film in which the story of Josie Geller, a journalist facing a major job challenge: telling a story from inside her former high school. The young woman had a bad adolescence, where she was the center of ridicule, deceit and humiliation since no one wanted to get together with her, so she never managed to have her first kiss. But the young woman has her revenge, since she becomes the most popular.

The film details how to live in a secondary school (File photo)

In the midst of this great new present, Josie meets a literature teacher with whom she feels a special connection. The lie begins to be a great obstacle between them. It is directed by Raja Gosnell and is available on Disney+.

3- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Charlie’s Angels solve various problems (File photo)

Natalie Cook, Dylan Sanders and Alex Munday are the angels in charge of recovering stolen titanium rings from the United States Department of Justice, containing crucial FBI information. The intelligence and skill of these three young women will have to be enough to find the loot and the criminals who carried out this plan, which puts a large number of people at risk.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu star in this film classic directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol. It is available on Netflix.

4- As if it were the first time (2004)

The film narrates the unconditionality of love (File photo)

Henry Roth and Lucy Whitmore meet in a coffee shop in Hawaii. The connection and attraction between them is immediate. However, what could become a great love story has a big obstacle: after an accident, the young woman suffers from anterograde amnesia, which means that she only has memories for 24 hours.

Like it was the first time

Lucy believes that every day is October 13, 2002, the day before her accident. Faced with this situation, Henry does not give up and decides every day to conquer the woman of his dreams. With clever schemes, he tries to make her fall in love with him at every start of the day. Directed by Pedro Segal, it is available on Netflix.

5- Lyrics and music (2007)

The actress sang for the film (File photo)

Alex Fletcher was a music icon but over time his fame and popularity faded. In order to get his career back, he focuses on writing a song for a successful singer. However, his imagination and his talent are stagnant and it is at that moment that she discovers that the person who takes care of his plants has a talent for what he was not allowing him to advance.

This is Sophie Pescador, who begins to be the pillar for this song to be a success. However, Alex’s arrogance puts the relationship between them in check. In the midst of disappointments, love and fights, this duo faces the questions that their feelings demand of them.

The film tells a particular love story (File photo)

Directed by Marc Lawrence, it is a film where Barrymore, In addition to showing his talent in acting, he does it with music.