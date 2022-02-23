First feature film in space: Russian team beats Tom Cruise to takeoff | NEWS | D.W.

The dream of traveling to space has always fascinated people. Countless science fiction films, such as Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey or Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, talk about what life could be like far from Earth. But no feature film has ever been shot there. Until now.

A Russian film crew docked this Tuesday (05.10.2021) to the International Space Station (ISS) after a three-hour trip on a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft. The mission: drive a stake into the history of cinema and space travel. And for this, they will turn the ISS into a movie set for the next twelve days.

According to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the film with the working title of “Vysov” (in Spanish: “The Challenge”) will deal with the story of a doctor who is transferred to the space station to save a cosmonaut who has fallen ill. The film is directed by Russian filmmaker Klim Shipenko, who is also responsible for the camera, sound, lighting, and makeup. Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and two other Russian cosmonauts will appear in supporting roles.

Actress Yulia Peresild attends the closing red carpet of the 39th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia on June 29, 2017.

hard training for space

The main role, however, will be played by the Russian actress Julia Peressild, who won out over 3,000 applicants. Peressild is a celebrity in Russia and she has already appeared in about 30 movies. For months, the actress has been training hard for the role. However, compared to real astronauts, who often spend several years preparing for their stay in space, this is nothing. Still, the team is breaking new ground in many areas. Scenes for a feature film had never been shot in space before, and the working conditions are now being tested for the first time.

Quite a challenge for director and cameraman Shipenko: “There is no one who can give us advice. There is no cameraman who can tell us how to work with light from a hatch,” Shipenko said the day before the trip. For him it is an “experiment”. However, it is not clear how much it will cost. The Roscosmos space agency is keeping the film’s production costs secret.

From left to right: actress Julia Peressild, director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Anton Shkalperov.

Race for space with the USA

But one thing is certain: Russia wants to win this stage of the race. After the Soviet Union and the United States vied for supremacy in space in the second half of the 20th century, the competition has reignited with the film project.

Shortly after Hollywood, along with Elon Musk’s NASA and SpaceX, announced last year a shoot with action superstar Tom Cruise in space, Russia followed suit. Now, the Russian film team has even gotten ahead of Hollywood: it is not yet clear when production will begin in the United States.

If the mission is successful, the film project could spell new glory for Russia and the Roscosmos space agency, after it lost its monopoly on travel to the ISS space station to SpaceX, among others, and American millionaires discovered the business of space tourism.

The head of Russia’s network of political think tanks, Konstantin Kalachev, told the AFP news agency that the space film was a form of public relations and “distracting the Russians from the problems” that Roscosmos has.

“It is meant to inspire Russians and show how great we are, but I think Russians have completely lost interest in the space industry,” Kalachev told the AFP news agency.

(few)