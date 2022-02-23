Filtered free PS Plus games in March 2022 for PS5 and PS4

The free games from PSPlus planned for this month March 2022 have already leaked. Billbill-kun, the user of dealabs that has been correctly advancing the lineup of titles of PS5 and PS4 of the service since last September 2021, added to many other occasions on Xbox Live GOLD, has re-published two of the games chosen for PlayStation Plus ahead of time: Team Sonic Racing (PS4) and Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4); In the absence of knowing if there will be another chosen PS5, as has been the case in the Japanese company since the premiere of PlayStation 5 in November 2021.

PS Plus games for March 2022: Team Sonic Racing and Ark: Survival Evolved

Team Sonic Racing and Ark: Survival Evolved you can start downloading from this March 1 at 11:00 (CET)at which time the PS Plus titles for PS4 and PS5 of the still present February 2022 will no longer be available. We still do not know what the third chosen game will be, if any.

Team Sonic Racing, the latest installment of the Sonic Racing trilogy developed by the British team Sumo Digital and published by SEGA in 2019, is one of the titles chosen for the rotation of free PS Plus games for this month of March 2022. The game, whose analysis you can read on FreeGameTips, focused on the classic arcade karting experience and left aside the transformation options of Sonic & All Stars-Racing Transformed; the most acclaimed installment of the license.

With a total of 15 selectable characters and an adventure mode, it combined its single player options with an interesting multiplayer mode; from local to online, with up to 12 players. Split screen mode allows up to 4 players at the same time. “Recommended, however, both for fans of the genre and especially lovers of the hedgehog for remaining addictive, simple and precise. Remarkable return to the asphalt, but somewhat far from what was desired”, we said in the analysis.

For its part, Ark Survival Evolved is one of the classic multiplayer titles of the last five years. The Studio Wildcard title, an action and survival adventure with an emphasis on multiplayer possibilities, allows us to explore a huge world with dinosaurs, firearms and the possibility of building our own bases. There is a second part in development with Vin Diesel, Russell Crowe and more stars.

It is expected that in the next few days Sony will officially announce this list of PS Plus games for the month of March.

Via | VGC