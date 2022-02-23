Filter the first images of the expected Ferrari Purosangue before its debut

The first images of the Ferrari Purosangue have been leaked on social networks. The photographs reveal their outward appearance. We tell you more about some of its features.

The leaked images show the Ferrari Purosangue in two angles: front and rear. Also, the model is more like a four-seater coupe than a classic crossover, which is why it could be called an FUV, or Ferrari Utility Vehicle.

The Purosangue probably uses the same 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 as the Roma model and F8 Tributo, though according the blog The Super Car will be powered by a V12 engine capable of producing 800 horsepower.

The Purosangue model’s wheels have a traditional five-spoke design and will reportedly be clad in carbon trim. This new Ferrari model is expected to debut at the end of 2022 and enter the market in 2023.