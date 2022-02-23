Filter the first images of the expected Ferrari Purosangue before its debut

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220222/filtran-las-primeras-imagenes-del-expected-ferrari-purosangue-antes-de-su-debut-1122043490.html

Filter the first images of the expected Ferrari Purosangue before its debut

Filter the first images of the expected Ferrari Purosangue before its debut

The first images of the Ferrari Purosangue have been leaked on social networks. The photographs reveal their outward appearance. We tell you… 02.22.2022, Sputnik World

2022-02-22T12:23+0000

2022-02-22T12:23+0000

2022-02-22T12:23+0000

technology

⚙️ engine

ferrari

automobiles

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1109853358_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f1cf79046585a20ac5d0cb50f6cbe25d.jpg

The leaked images show the Ferrari Purosangue in two angles: front and rear. Also, the model looks more like a four-seater coupe than a classic crossover, which is why it could be called an FUV, or Ferrari Utility Vehicle. the Roma model and the F8 Tributo, although according to The Super Car blog it will be powered by a V12 engine capable of producing 800 horsepower. The wheels of the Purosangue model have a traditional five-spoke design and will apparently be covered with carbon trim. . This new Ferrari model is expected to debut at the end of 2022 and enter the market in 2023. According to some reports, Ferrari could offer a hybrid variant of this car in the near future.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220204/when-a-rich-man-does-not-fit-a-ferrari–video-1121160372.html

2022

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1109853358_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_774d0928ea3801120654287e3076f1a2.jpg

⚙️ engine, ferrari, cars

Follow us onGoogle news

The first images of the Ferrari Purosangue have been leaked on social networks. The photographs reveal their outward appearance. We tell you more about some of its features.

The leaked images show the Ferrari Purosangue in two angles: front and rear. Also, the model is more like a four-seater coupe than a classic crossover, which is why it could be called an FUV, or Ferrari Utility Vehicle.

The Purosangue probably uses the same 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 as the Roma model and F8 Tributo, though according the blog The Super Car will be powered by a V12 engine capable of producing 800 horsepower.
Steering wheel of a Ferrari - Sputnik World, 1920, 02.04.2022

When a rich man does not match a Ferrari | Video

The Purosangue model’s wheels have a traditional five-spoke design and will reportedly be clad in carbon trim. This new Ferrari model is expected to debut at the end of 2022 and enter the market in 2023.

According to some reports, Ferrari could soon offer a hybrid variant of this car in the near future.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker