Fifty years movie premiere Italian mafia history

The film ‘The Godfather’, by director Francis Ford Coppola, celebrates fifty years this February since its premiere. Known worldwide as one of the jewels in the history of cinema, it reveals in a unique way how the Italian mafia worked in the United States. It was a very Oscar-winning film and the highest grossing of all time. The film that unashamedly recounts the modus operandi of organized crime will return to the big screen on February 25 on a limited basis.

to the writer mario puzzo he only needed to write a twenty-page sketch for Paramount Pictures to acquire the rights to the novel to shoot The Godfather (1972), considered one of the most important American cinematographic gems in history. Boosted by the new wave of Hollywood cinema, Francis Ford Coppola (82) took the reins so that in almost three hours the vicissitudes of the Corleone family could be counted.

Such was the impact that Joe Colombohead of organized crime, together with his organization the Italian American Civil Rights League tried to boycott the filming, as did Frank Sinatra by calling his friends in the mafia to threaten the technical and artistic team of the film. Since he became a celebrity in the 1940s, the interpreter of My Way He immediately struck up friendships with the most important bosses of the time, among them, Lucky Luciano and sam giancana. In addition, he could not bear that Puzo had been inspired by him for the role of the singer johnny fontane.

Despite these drawbacks and some disagreement with Paramount for financial reasons, Coppola shot this classic that It will be released again in theaters on February 25 for a limited time. Just like what happened to Katharine Hepburn in the golden age of cinema, Marlon Brando It was considered poison for the box office due to its lack of commercial pull, its bad mood, its tremendous demands and its little desire to collaborate with colleagues. But without him, Coppola didn’t want to shoot. Puzo even sent a personal letter to Brando because I considered that I was the only one who gave the hit.

Actor Marlon Brando putting on his prosthesis to play Vito Corleone in ‘The Godfather’.

To make Don Corleone more believable, the megastar had the idea of ​​putting cotton on his cheeks during the audition to make him look like a bulldog. Once the contract is signed, a dentist made a specific prosthesis which is currently on display at the American Museum of Motion Pictures in Queens in New York. And his voice was a practically perfect imitation of the mobster’s Frank Costello. By the way, the words ‘mafia’ or ‘mob’ never appear in the film.

In the City of Skyscrapers was shot on 120 locations, but the exterior of Jack Woltz’s character’s home (John Marley) was made on the Hearst Estate, the iconic Beverly Hills Mediterranean Revival-style mansion that the newspaper mogul bought William R Hearst – Orson Welles was inspired by him Citizen Kane– and her lover Marion Davis. On a plot of 1.4 hectares sits the main house of 2,700 square meters which was a mandatory stop during the honeymoon of John F. Kennedy and Jacquelineas well as a stage for The bodyguard from whitney houston and Kevin Costner. The property was put up for sale for $195 million, but unable to find a buyer, it was put up for auction and finally sold for $63.1 million last year.

During the audition there were big names that did not pass the tests, such as Dustin Hoffmann, Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson or Robert Redford. Finally, the cast was completed Al Pacino (Michael Corleone), Diane Keaton (Kay Adams), james caan (Sonny Corleone) thalia shire (Connie Corleone) and John Cazale (Fredo Corleone), among other masterful secondary. The expectation for the premiere was so tremendous that some students from UCLA (the best university in the world to study film) charged five dollars to keep a place in the queue.

Actor Al Pacino in ‘The Godfather’.

When it was released, it was the highest grossing film in the history of cinema until the following year it appeared The Exorcist. Nominated for eleven Oscars, won three: Best Movie, Best Leading Actor (Marlon Brando) and Best Adapted Screenplay (mario puzzo and Francis F Coppola). For the annals of history remains the moment when Roger Moore and Liv Ulmann (83) announced that Brando was the winner, but the star stayed home. In her place he sent Native American civil rights activist, Sacheen Littlefeatherwhich rejected it in protest at how the United States had treated Native Americans.

Interestingly, forty-five years later, Littlefeather gave a big surprise to Ulmann when he asked for an autograph at an event. The Norwegian actress and director told him off the cuff that she was right when she delivered the speech in front of more than 85 million viewers. The Godfather: Part III (1990) would get the golden statuette for best film and best director.