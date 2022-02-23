Fendi leather and Diesel jeans parade in Milan

Rome.- Leather and transparencies by Fendi alternated today at Milan Women’s Fashion Week with Diesel’s cowboytwo different options to dress women in the next fall/winter season.

Milan Fashion Week will be held until February 28 and will feature firms such as Prada, Armani, Tod’s, Valentino or Missoni.

This Wednesday inaugurated the parades of this showcase of trends the Fendi house, which bet for leather and furbut also for the flowing dresses and transparencies.

The collection signed by the designer Kim Jones has been inspired by one of the women of the ‘maison’, Delfina Delettrez Fendiwhich has been in charge of designing the jewelry for next winter.

In the Fendi wardrobe two iconic collections of the brand were mixed, the spring-summer 1986in which geometric prints and fitted ‘looks’ abounded, and the autumn-winter 2000 one, where lightness and comfort were the protagonists.

Flowy dresses in shades of pink and green could be seen, but also elegant leather pencil skirts or high-waisted pants.

For his part, the creative director of Diesel, Glenn Martens, made his debut with a collection in which the real king was the “denim”Style: Ripped jeans were paired with denim bras, while other models wore pant suits and frayed long coats, all in denim.

Milan Fashion Week continues tomorrow with the presentations of firms such as Max Mara, Prada or Emporio Armani.

In total there will be 69 parades, of which 60 will be face-to-face and digital; more than 100 presentations and 12 events for a total of 190 appointments, 165 physical and 24 digital.

The fashion world is getting closer to normality after the stoppages of the last two years due to the pandemic and this Milanese edition will mark the return to the calendar of firms such as Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Trussardi and Plein Sport.