Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore Reveals Posters and Trailer

There is very little left for fans to enjoy the new adventures of the magizoologist newt scamander and his team of quirky wizards. But while the wait continues, the production revealed the posters fantastic animals: Dumbledore’s secrets, the third installment of the franchise that narrates the battle of the magical world against the darkness unleashed byr Gellert Grindelwald.

Jude Law was in charge of announcing the release date of the new trailer for the film, he also shared the new posters where the presence of Grindelwald stands out. Mads Mikkelsen, who took the place of Johnny Depp in the film in the midst of the legal problems faced by the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean against his ex wife Amber Heard.

Through your account Instagram, Jude Law – who embodies the young albus dumbledore– He expressed the great privilege that being part of the cast of the film has represented for him.

“Albus Dumbledore is one of the most powerful wizards in the world. A man who is always one step ahead. A man who believes in the good in people and someone who is quick to offer wise, if not mysterious, advice.“, comments the actor in the video.

There are five promotional posters that came to light this Tuesday. What’s more Grindelwald, we can also enjoy the images of Credence barebones (Ezra Miller) Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner).

“Part of the origin story, which helped shape the legendary wizard we came to love in Harry Potter, will be revealed in this film. The stakes are high and he needs a rare team of heroes to help him take on his biggest challenge yet.“, added. Jude Law.

When is the trailer releasede ‘ Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

The new preview will come next february 24. While the film will be released in theaters in Mexico on April 15, 2022.

In addition to those already mentioned, the actors Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein) Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and JessIca Williams (in the role of magician Eulalie Hicks) return for the third film.

