Fall Guys’ next update will include highly requested functionality by players

In addition, Mediatonic claims to be finishing the development of the versions for Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was one of those games that, thanks to its humorous approach and a large player base, achieved enormous success in the summer of 2020. This has led it to be in the Guinness Book of Records as most downloaded PS Plus title and, although their community has been decreasing over time, Mediatonic continues to introduce highly requested features.

This update will not release the Nintendo Switch and Xbox versionsWe talk about full crossover game between PC and PlayStation. As announced by the creators through the Fall Guys website, the mid-season update will allow crossplay in Squads, Duos, Main Show and the rest of the game’s existing modes. While it is not the first time that players from both platforms have met in the game, now this option opens to all modes.

Beyond this, the update will also bring solutions and fixes to some issues found in the game. But Mediatonic has taken advantage of the statement to give news about the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions, which will not arrive with the patch that stars in this news. In short, we still do not have a release date, but from the studio they assure be finishing development.

Fall Guys fans have set their sights on the news related to the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions, as its delay pushed the launch to this year 2022. We still don’t have big news about it, but Mediatonic He has already ensured that such developments are a priority for the team.

