Facebook Reels arrives in Mexico and around the world

Facebook Reels will look to compete in short videos with TikTok.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Metaannounced the availability of Facebook Reels, which had already been launched in the United States last year, for iOS and Android in more than 150 countries around the world.

Through your own Facebook account, Zuckerbergg unveiled new authoring tools like Remix, 60 Second Reels, Stickers and also introduced content creators to new ways to earn money..

It should be remembered that this occurs after launching new tools for Reels on Instagram to attract more creators and compete against TikTok in short videos. In this way, it would be on the heels of the Chinese platform with the Reels or Reels of Instagram and Facebook.

what’s new for video

The novelties for video that were announced this Tuesday, February 22, are:

Remix : Create a reel alongside an existing publicly shared reel on Facebook. You can include all or part of another creator’s reel.

: Create a reel alongside an existing publicly shared reel on Facebook. You can include all or part of another creator’s reel. 60 second reels: create Reels up to 60 seconds long.

create Reels up to 60 seconds long. Erasers – Soon you will be able to create a reel and choose “Save as Draft” below the Save button.

– Soon you will be able to create a reel and choose “Save as Draft” below the Save button. Video trimming: In the coming months, video cropping tools will be rolled out that will make it easier for creators posting long-form or live-recorded videos to try out different formats.

Later it will be possible to save a reel as a draft, without actually sending it, and a set of tools with which to experiment with different formats, whether live or longer.

The reels can be shared publicly on Facebook stories or through the Watch tab.

A new label at the top of the news wall will allow access to the creation and visualization of reels fasterand in some countries the suggestions will be implemented of people the user does not follow.

The company is also exploring the possibility for creators to share their reels through their Facebook accounts. Facebook and Instagramm, as a cross post.

Monetization for creators

In this way, Goal will expand the program in the coming months Reels Play Bonusand will incorporate more direct options, such as support from followers or a percentage of the ads.

To do this, it has announced the start of tests of Overlay Ads (overlay ads) on United States, Canada and Mexicoand from the stars in the coming weeks.

In some regions, tools have also been introduced for advertisers that allow them to have more control over where their ad appears, to avoid those reels that do not fit with their brand or campaign.