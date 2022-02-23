F1 2022: Lewis Hamilton does not miss the opportunity to spy on Red Bull

LF1 fans weren’t the only ones eager to see the Red Bull RB18. Lewis Hamilton I really wanted to take a look at the car he will be driving Max Verstappen (and Czech Perez) in the 2022 season. It is clear that the seven-time champion He is more motivated than ever. He wants revenge after the painful defeat in the historic final of Abu Dhabi in the 2021 season. And that’s why he can be seen ‘spying’ on the Austrian team.

Hamilton has put the curiosity in the first day of winter tests at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The image of the Mercedes driver watching the car of his closest rival in the garage has been captured Albert Fabregawho posted it on his Twitter account.

The truth is that the Red Bull RB18 is the center of attention because the Austrian team did not want to show us their car at its debut on February 9. So it is not surprising that Hamilton was attentive to see what ‘weapon’ those from Milton Keynes are going to present. In addition, this is a way of making it clear that Lewis is ‘very connected’. ‘Here I am. I don’t lose sight of you’, seems to be the message from ’44’.

Key and Sainz, too

What’s more, James Keytechnical director of McLaren F1, and Carlos Sainz They also wanted to see what car Red Bull has presented for this first installment of pre-season testing. In the initial forays on the track it has already been possible to verify that the RB18 It is a very fast car, as expected. The war has already started and we are not yet in Bahrain. This campaign to change the rules is exciting with this film ‘Hamilton-Verstappen, part two’.

