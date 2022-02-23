F1 2022: Checo Prez presents his helmet for the 2022 Formula 1 season

Sergio ‘Czech’ Prez is ready for season 2022 of the Formula 1. This Tuesday the pilot from Tapato showed off the helmet that he will use in this renewed campaign where second year in a row racing with Red Bull.

Through a video on his social networks Prez showed the details of his helmet, in which the main thing that stands out is the Mexican flag, which he said he carries with great pride throughout the world.

Likewise, another important aspect of Checo’s clothing is the Aztec details which are implemented in his latest helmets.

In the rear, you could not miss your Memorable phrase ‘Never Give Up’ (never give up) that accompanied him throughout his career.

Red Bull Racing

Last and not least the Mexican pilot showed his sponsors, as well as the name of Jalisco which will accompany him on this occasion throughout the season.

The 2022 F1 season start next March 20 in Bahrin, however starting tomorrow the pre-season test where the drivers will test the cars ahead of the revolutionary campaign where Red Bull will seek again to fight for both championships hand in hand with the Mexican.

