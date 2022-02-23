F1 2022: Checo Prez and Max Verstappen: The wonder duo, on stage

Nor there is a date that is not fulfilled or a term that does not expire and from this Wednesday, Sergio Prez and Max Verstappen will officially start the 2022 season of the Formula 1, with the start of the official pre-season tests, and with the mind set on taking Red Bull to the top of the World Championship of Constructors and Pilots.

Max will be the first to show up at practice this Wednesday, leaving Checo for Thursday, while on Friday they will alternate.

The wonder duo that yielded excellent results in 2021, ending with Verstappen’s title in the Drivers’ World Championship, they intend to improve their performance in the adventure that is about to begin and from now on they will try to impose themselves on everything and everyone.

For this, they must be coupled to the new rules, to modifications in automobiles and to the very challenge that a new season represents with our sights set on the top of the highest category of motorsport.

for the bi-championship



Max Verstappen is the current Formula 1 champion. The title achieved had overtones of drama, raising it until the last lap of the last race of the series, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ah, the Dutch won the race with a time of 1:30:17.345, followed by Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes at +2.256s. This result left the Drivers’ World Championship with Verstappen at the top with 394.5 points, while the British added 388.5 units.

In this last Grand Prix, Checo Pérez made a tremendous display of defense against Hamilton, which I helped Max with. Now, the objective is to achieve the bi-championship and the Mexican will also fight at the top of the classification to improve the fourth place he achieved in the 2021 World Cup with 190 points.

changes in cars

The modifications in the single-seaters They respond to one thing only. there are races that are more even, more even.

The new single-seater prototype is called to revolutionize F1, having in the aerodynamics and the ground effect its main protagonists. It is intended to equalize the forces between the teams, with the premise of rewarding the skills and sporting talent of the pilots.

One of the most striking changes is that vehicles will have 18-inch wheels with what is sought to reduce the heating of the same tires.

the ailerons They also underwent some changes and from this 2022 they will be simpler. The front spoiler has the mission of generating an uninterrupted downforce.

To all this and something more is that Czech Prez and Max Verstappen will also have to adapt as soon as possible in your new RB18.

opponents

In addition to the cars, Checo and Max also they will have to prevail over their rivals who want to beat them on the track.

The most significant change and that will have a lot to do with the fight for supremacy in F1 is the arrival of George Rusell to Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s new teammate.

the squire he wants to recover everything on the track and they bet on Rusell, after the departure of Valtteri Bottas, to achieve it.

Red Bull Racing

Drivers: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez

Mercedes

Drivers: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Haas F1 Team

Drivers: Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin

Aston-Martin

Drivers: Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll

AlphaTauri

Pilots: Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda

McLaren

Drivers: Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo

Williams Racing

Drivers: Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi

ferrari

Drivers: Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc

Alfa Romeo

Drivers: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou

Alpine

Drivers: Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso

The 2022 F1 season start on Sunday March 20 at the Bahrin International Circuit, but from this Wednesday the 23rd and until Friday the 25th of February, the first pre-season practices will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalua. Fifteen days later, from Thursday March 10 to Saturday March 12, the Bahrin International Circuit will host the second phase of testing.

The 10 shield girls and the 20 pilots will have the possibility to test their cars, thinking of getting acquainted with it, with his sights set on a 2022 season full of changes and many emotions.

Photo: Reuters

