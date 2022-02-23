Explosion of gas tank in a taqueria left 11 injured

The explosion in a taquería of the Agrícola Oriental, in the mayor’s office Iztacalcoleft at least 11 injured with burns, bumps and cuts.

According to the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) the emergency occurred in South 20 and East 257, while this would have been caused by accumulation of LP gas inside.

For this reason, after 3:00 p.m., the mobilization of the emergency services that came to the scene was recorded, among which were the Firefighterswho had to put out the flame caused by the explosion, as well as put an end to the gas leak that started it all.

Some of the injured people were also treated by paramedics at the scene, as well as neighbors who presented a nervous breakdown, while, according to reports, at least four injured they were taken to the hospital.

The damage that remains

Likewise, although the damage caused by the explosion and its expansive wave has not yet been specified, several buildings around it were left with the broken windowsas well as those of a Van parked next to the food court.

Read more: Young people would be left without a vaccine for not respecting the mayor’s shift in CDMX; warn shortage

While the Iztacalco Civil Protection personnel will be in charge of carrying out the structural examinations both to the building where the damaged taquería is located and to the surrounding houses.