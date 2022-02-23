Exatlón México: Was there manipulation in favor of Aristeo Cázares?

A new controversy begins to invade the beaches of Dominican Republic. when it was thought that Exathlon Mexico All Star would have one hundred percent of sporting issues thanks to the level of its athletes, it is a reality that, today and today, issues outside the circuits have invaded this reality show and one of the protagonists of these is Aristeo Cazares.

The member of the red team, which is without a doubt one of the most popular and historical elements in the history of Exathlon Mexico, returned to this season with the aim of proving his worth on the circuits and with the clear hope of achieving a new victory that will place him at the top and, moreover, bring him a economic reward.

That said, it is also a reality that Aristeo Cazares has a somewhat complicated personality that could be difficult for some people taking as an example Koke Guerrero, member of the blue team with whom he has created a rivalry that, even, would have already brought with him a kind of help in favor of the red.

This would have been the manipulation towards Aristeo Cázares in Exatlón México

GaboTv, one of the YouTube accounts dedicated to revealing spoilers about what happens on the beaches of Exathlon Mexico, He was punctual in saying that Aristeo Cazares I would have received a kind of help understanding that this has one of the highest levels of popularity, which directly benefits the production.

This would have happened a few programs ago during a duel between Aristeo and his own Koke, who, interestingly, is the great champion of the fifth season. The video shows the moment in which the shooting zone is modified, thus giving a kind of advantage to red depending on the work of its blue opponent.

Being closer to the shooting zone, Aristeo he had a better chance of breaking the zetas that were a few meters from him. And although this controversy passed by, it has recently generated endless comments on social networks based on the enormous rivalry that it has created with Koke Guerrero.

Finally, it has also been commented that the zetas of the blue team are a little stronger and more powerful, which is why it would be more difficult to break them in relation to what happens with the blues, who have fans who have exploded in the digital environment. to root of this controversial situation.

