Exatlón México: Production helps Aristeo Cázares to beat David Juárez

An intense week that was lived in the Exatlón México and will give rise to the continuation of the controversies, the risqué confrontations and the rivalries between reds and blues in these new days of transmission, where the main theme continues to be the lawsuit between Koke and Aristeo, two of the most successful in the history of the reality show. Precisely Cázares will be in trend, because now a new trap that he made to David Juárez has been revealed, but apparently with the help of the production.

The above was verified in images, which were captured last week when the athletes defined those who would play their place in the reality show in the Elimination Duel. Apparently it is not the first time that the production helps one or another athlete from the reds, because even in the last edition of the reality show, many reported aid, but in the end the two champions were blue.

How was the trap of Aristeo on David Juárez, The Beast?

It was in one of the Survival Games when the athlete took advantage of a help from the production, because although the help is remarkable, many can interpret that it was just a mistake, however it ended up benefiting the red team, that in itself have given the blues a rake, since they have already eliminated three of their competitors.

In the aforementioned competition, Aristeo arrived after The Beast to the aiming test to break tiles, but later everything took a 180 degree turn when the athlete from the reds saw himself with an advantage thanks to the production, because the distance in which It was not the same one where David Juárez was located.

Aristeo was closer to the tiles, which made it easier to hit to break them, while the athlete from the blues was further away and this ended up affecting him, because his opponent took the test although he was ahead throughout the circuit. After that test, the production put the shooting line at the same height, but once they benefited Aristeo, which he can understand as just a mistake or a way to help the red competitor against one of the strongest athletes of the blues.