Exatlón México: Production helps Aristeo Cázares to beat David Juárez

An intense week that was lived in the Exatlón México and will give rise to the continuation of the controversies, the risqué confrontations and the rivalries between reds and blues in these new days of transmission, where the main theme continues to be the lawsuit between Koke and Aristeo, two of the most successful in the history of the reality show. Precisely Cázares will be in trend, because now a new trap that he made to David Juárez has been revealed, but apparently with the help of the production.

The above was verified in images, which were captured last week when the athletes defined those who would play their place in the reality show in the Elimination Duel. Apparently it is not the first time that the production helps one or another athlete from the reds, because even in the last edition of the reality show, many reported aid, but in the end the two champions were blue.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker