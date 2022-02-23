Exatlón México All Star: This is the reason why Aristeo Cázares attacks Koke Guerrero

The rivalry between Aristeo Cazares and Koke Warrior is going to extremes in Exathlon: All StarWell, now in the middle of the circuit they staged a fight, revealing their differences.

The Sorcerer of the Air and Aguileón have had great differences within the competition, since the slightest incident causes a wave of back and forth between them.

And it is that according to the statement that both extended in front of the Exatlón cameras, the relationship they maintain outside the contest is quite heavy and they tend to bother with strong comments that are not always expressed in the correct way.

The new discussion between Aristeo and the blue team

In the recent preview shared by Aztec TV we can see that Javi Márquez, athlete of the blue team, is quite dissatisfied with the performance that Aristeo Cázares has shown throughout the season that faces champions and finalists.

The finalist of the fourth season confessed that Aristeo Cázares changed his behavior significantly, because in previous editions he did not have that attitude of generating controversy with his other rivals.

In his defense, Aguileón ruled that it is a technique to destabilize the strongest rivals, since he apparently realized that Koke has a strong mentality that makes him one of the rivals to beat.

