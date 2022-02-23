‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Pays Homage To Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ And You Didn’t Realize – Movie News

You probably didn’t see it, but this particular sequence from ‘Euphoria’ reminded us a lot of Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’. Did you notice her?

We are in the final stretch of the second season of euphoria and the spirits could not be more heated, as they would say in the popular jargon. Episode 7 brought with it proof that several leaks released on Reddit were true, as well as revealing the darkest secrets of the friendship between Maddy (Alexa Demie), Rue (Zendaya), Kat (Barbie Ferreira) and Cassie (Sydney). Sweney).

Lexi’s work (Maude Apatow), Our Life, managed to end the toxic macho Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi); who would have thought that it would be the quietest girl in school who would put a stop to this hated character. We’ll talk about Lexi’s ethics later, for now let’s focus on the breakdown that Cassie had after seeing represented as the typical gorgeous high school girl who needs an urgent trip to therapy.

Sydney Sweeney has had some of the best moments on ‘Euphoria’ season 2.



After seeing how the friendship between Cassie and Maddy looked in her sister’s eyes, the former cannot help shedding a few tears and then running to the bathroom. It seems that the role of sydney sweeney and that area have a special relationship: It was there that he gave one of his most iconic monologues of the second season, in which he fantasized about confessing to his best friend about his love affair with Nate.

For the most recent episode, Cassie takes refuge in the bathrooms again and, without a word in between, her face shows us how tired she is of pretending that everything is going well in her life.. Very much in the style of Joaquin Phoenix in jokerthe eldest of the Howard sisters struggles to smile through the embarrassment she feels at having been exposed in such a way by Lexi.

Prepare the brush! ‘Euphoria’ Makeup Artist to Launch Her ‘Half Magic’ Makeup Line

Sequences inside toilets or in front of large mirrors are recurrent in the seventh art and entertainment; there we have Natalie Portman on black swan or to the very Rosalia in the music video of Baghdadin which her tears flood her. The season finale of euphoria It arrives this February 27 and you can see it through HBO Max at 8 pm, Mexico time.