ER: The real reason that kept actor George Clooney out of the ER

In the era of streaming, it would seem strange that an actor recognized worldwide for one of the best series of the moment, completely leaves television and dedicates himself to the cinema. At least it was not for George Clooney, who was encouraged to change in a different era.

February 23, 2022 12:44 p.m.

It could be said that George Clooney He is one of the most famous men on the planet. He has become known far and wide for his chiseled good looks and intrinsic star power, allowing him to lead a bevy of classics from “Ocean’s Eleven” to “Gravity.” However, like most actors, he didn’t immediately jump to the front of the line of famous men; he had to pay his dues, starting primarily on the television side of things.

George Clooney playing Dr. Doug Ross in the popular series ERA

He had recurring roles in “Roseanne” and “Sunset Beat,” but really broke into the mainstream thanks to a breakout role as Dr. Doug Ross in “ER”. Immediately, the public took notice and the actor won numerous hearts until the fifth season of the show. However, the show ran for 15 seasons, meaning George Clooney left halfway through the show’s tenure.

turns out George Clooney left the show in its fifth season so he could focus on his burgeoning film career. . He was able to star in movies like “Batman & Robin,” “The Peacemaker” and “Out of Sight” while filming “ER,” but to take things to the next level, he had to leave his TV roots behind.

In today’s streaming age, actors move effortlessly between TV shows and movies. It’s not seen as a big deal these days, but in the 1980s and 1990s, television was considered “less important” than movies. Many actors would start out on television shows before “progressing” into movies. This can be seen in the careers of Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, and Clint Eastwood, to name a few. And George Clooney followed that precise trajectory.

This is what George Clooney looked like in his time as a doctor in ER, a series that marked the path of medical dramas

After making a name for himself in “ERAnd proving he could star in a movie in the process, he was ready to make the jump to movies full-time. It was a gamble that paid off for the actor, as he immediately won over audiences with roles from early in the 2000s on “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”, “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Good Night, and Good Luck”.

George Clooney he fulfilled his contractual obligations, so when he finally left to become a movie star, he was on good terms with the people who helped launch his career. Given her fantastic filmography, it’s clear that she made the right choice.