Ephemeris of February 23, 2021

1455.- The German Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press, finishes printing the Bible in mobile characters in Mainz. <br /> 1739.- The English highwayman Dick Turpin is identified from the recognition of his handwriting in a letter by an old master.

1765.- British chemist and physicist Henry Cavendish discovers hydrogen, the lightest of known gases.

1775.- The Barber of Seville, the comedy by French playwright Pierre-Augustin de Beaumarchais, opens in Paris.

1836.- The Battle of El Álamo begins, which pitted the Mexican army against a militia made up of American settlers in favor of the Republic of Texas.

1886.- The American inventor and engineer Charles Martin Hall produces the first samples of aluminum obtained by the electrolytic method.

1893.- The German engineer Rudolf Diesel obtains the patent for the diesel engine, which uses diesel as fuel instead of gasoline.

1904.- Representatives of Japan and Korea finalize the negotiations on the treaty that turns the second into a protectorate of the first.

1920.- Marconi’s station in Chelmsford begins the first radio broadcasts in the United Kingdom with musical programming.

1934.- Leopold III is crowned King of Belgium, after the accidental death of his father, Albert I, while climbing a mountain.

1966.- Arab Socialist Baath Party member Salah Jadid leads a coup in Syria that overthrows the government of General Amin al-Hafiz.

1970.- The territory of Guyana, located on the north coast of South America and independent since 1966, is officially proclaimed the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

1981.- Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Tejero and members of the Civil Guard storm the Congress of Deputies in a failed coup attempt against Spanish democracy.

1983.- The Spanish Government decrees the forced expropriation of Rumasa, the group of Spanish companies owned by the Ruiz-Mateos family, for reasons of social interest.

1984.- The socialist senator and member of the Basque Parliament Enrique Casas is assassinated by ETA in San Sebastián.

.- Doctors Margarit and Jaurrieta perform the first successful liver transplant in Spain.

1989.- Algeria adopts, in a referendum, a new Constitution that accepts political pluralism.

1994.- The Duma of the Russian Federation grants amnesty to members of the Government and the KGB who participated in the 1991 coup attempt, when they briefly deposed President Gorbachev and tried to seize power.

1997.- Scottish scientists report the cloning of a sheep called ‘Dolly’ from an adult cell of its species in July 1996.

2005.- The Spanish Ministry of Health authorizes the first four investigations with embryonic stem cells.

2017.- The National Court condemns the former Minister of Economy Rodrigo Rato and the former president of Caja Madrid Miguel Blesa for misappropriation in the case of Bankia’s “black cards”.

BIRTHS

1756.- Juan Pablo Forner, Spanish writer.

1926.- Fernando Vizcaíno Casas, Spanish lawyer and writer.

1934.- Augusto Algueró, Spanish composer.

1940.- Peter Fonda, American actor.

1946.- Rusty Young, American guitarist, vocalist and composer.

1948.- Manolo Clarés, Spanish soccer player.

1954.- Rosendo Mercado, Spanish singer.

1958.- David Sylvian, British singer, musician and composer.

1960.- Naruhito, Emperor of Japan.

1965.- Mikel Erentxun, Spanish singer and composer.

.- Michael Saul Dell, American executive, founder of the technology company Dell.

1976.- Víctor Sánchez, Spanish soccer player.

1983.- Emily Blunt, British-American actress.

1992.- Casemiro, Brazilian soccer player.

2012.- Estela de Sweden, Swedish aristocrat, eldest daughter of Princess Victoria.

DEATHS

1821.- John Keats, English poet.

1934.- Edward Elgar, British composer.

1955.- Paul Claudel, French poet and playwright.

1966.- Melchor Fernández Almagro, Spanish historian.

1987.- José Afonso, Portuguese singer.

1990.- José Napoleón Duarte, former president of El Salvador.

1995.- Angel de Echenique, Spanish radio journalist.

2000.- Stanley Matthews, British footballer who won the “first ballon d’or”.

2006.- Telmo Zarraonandia, Zarra, Spanish soccer player.

2007.- Angel Sánchez-Gijón, Spanish historian.

2014.- Alice Herz-Sommer, Czech pianist, the oldest survivor of the Holocaust.

2017.- Leon Ware, American composer, producer and singer.

2018.- Lewis Gilbert, British film director.

