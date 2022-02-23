Enviable marriage! Emily Blunt opens up about her connection to John Krasinski

UNITED STATES. – Emily Blunt commented how it was that he realized that John Krasinski He was her ideal man. The actress said that as soon as she met him she wanted to spend the rest of her life by her side. Now the actors have been married for 12 years and claim to feel really lucky for their relationship.

The actress has commented on several occasions that meeting who is now her husband was something that changed her life for the better. It is that he supports her in practically all her projects and activities. In addition, she stressed that her husband is usually the one who accompanies her when she has bad times and good times. No doubt she believes that she is the one who won the lottery when she met the comedian.

But if you ask John Krasinski, he will say that the lucky one really is him. It’s just that he always thought that Emily Blunt It was beyond his means. The actor has said on several occasions that his wife is very talented and beautiful, as well as very kind. For all the qualities of his wife, he is totally grateful and misses no opportunity to point it out.

The couple met thanks to a mutual friend.

Both have commented on how the moment they met was like, it seems that the actors were in a restaurant in The Angels. Blunt was having dinner with a mutual friend when John entered the place and stopped by to say hello. The actress mentioned that her husband just stood next to them and made her laugh. Which ended up notoriously captivating her, she said that she immediately knew that she liked her.

After that first meeting, they were talking for a while until they had a date. After that, they did not separate again, it is that both realized that they were for each other. Thing that has kept the marriage from Emily Blunt and John Krasinkski intact for over a decade, leaving them with two beautiful daughters.