Emma Stone was pregnant and is now a mom! She had it all in secret

Very quiet he had it Emma Stonesince everything seems to indicate that it recently became mom and we had no idea of ​​the pregnancy.

According to information published on the TMZ site, the actress and her husband, comedian Dave McCary, had their first baby in a Los Angeles hospital, although the information is very scarce and it is not known exactly when he was born or the sex of his firstborn. .

Emma Stone is one of those Hollywood actresses who likes to keep her personal life as private as possible, which is why her entire pregnancy was a secret.

Rumors about her condition began in December, as Emma left the filming of a movie with Brad Pitt from the director of La La Land, Damien Chazelle. According to Deadline, Margot Robbie would be the one to take the role that Stone did not perform.

Even at the beginning of 2021, a source close to the couple announced that the protagonist of La La Land was expecting her first baby, she did not give any statement, however, she was caught by a paparazzi wearing an advanced state of pregnancy.

Emma Stone’s life is a secret

Emma and Dave met on Saturday Night Live, where McCary works as the show’s manager. However, little was known about their courtship until in 2019 the also screenwriter shared a photo on Instagram with Emma showing her engagement ring.

Emma Stone Secret Wedding

Despite the pandemic, in mid-2020 rumors about a secret wedding of Emma Stone and McCary were strong, as an alliance was seen during an appearance on YouTube with Reese Witherspoon.

Months later, People magazine confirmed the marriage bond that was postponed due to the pandemic.

As we mentioned before, Emma Stone is one of the people who likes to have a very discreet personal life, she is even one of the celebrities who does not have social networks.

Recently Emma Stone confessed how her perspective on marriage and children has changed, because in previous years, she would not have imagined having a family or settling down with a person to start a family.

