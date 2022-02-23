Emma Stone clarifies how she broke her shoulder before filming ‘Cruella’

On May 28 it premiered cruelthe last movie live action from disney where Emma Stone gave life to one of the most iconic villains of cinema, Cruella Devill. Oscar-winning actress for la la landwhat stars in the story of the antagonist of 101 Dalmatians characterized with black and white hair, revealed in an interview in the show of Ellen Degeneres what Shortly before shooting the film, he had a spectacular accident in which he broke his shoulder.. But what the American interpreter wanted to clarify was the way in which it had happened, since for months the American press had been telling that It had been at the concert that the Spice Girls gave in June 2019. “We were going to shoot the film more or less in July or August of that year. Many began to tell the story that I broke it on someone’s shoulders while dancing at the concert, but the thing is that it is not entirely true“, the interpreter of la la land.





“I broke my shoulder the night before the concert in London. I was at a friends house for a small party when I slipped, my arm went backwards and I broke my shoulder in two different places. I still did not know that it was broken, so the next day I went to see the Spice Girls without much problem, “he revealed to the presenter. The truth is that the actress did go to the doctor after the fall to see if something had happened to him , but it was not until days later that he found out about the diagnosis, which at first was inconclusive.”They told me that the x-ray ‘showed a shadow’ in the area, so it wasn’t until the day after the Spice Girls that I knew what was wrong.“, he continued. “It wasn’t on anyone’s shoulders! He had already broken it for me. I couldn’t get on anyone else’s.”he added, now between laughs remembering the painful moment.





Precisely the Spice Girls have had an important meaning in the life of the protagonist of maids and ladies. Although she is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, few know that Emma Stone is actually called Emily, a name change that took place in her school years and that many discovered. when explaining the artist herself the reason for this decision on the set of Jimmy Fallon during a visit to TonightShow. The person responsible for this original decision? Emma Bunton, better known as the ‘Baby Spice’. And it is that, according to the interpreter herself, her obsession as a child with the British singer was such that she did not hesitate to ask her teacher to started calling her Emma, ​​instead of her real name. Perhaps for this reason, at the time of the concert, the actress hardly felt any pain, since she was able to fulfill one of her dreams: to meet to the singer of the legendary group of the 90s.





