Emma Laird Joins Tom Holland And Amanda Seyfried In ‘The Crowded Room’ – Entertainment News & Gossip

Emma Laird has joined Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in the room full of peoplethe dramatic thriller that Akiva Goldsman is writing and producing for Apple Studios and New Regency.

Kornél Mundruczó, who directed the searing Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama pieces of a womanis directing the 10-episode first season which is based in part on The minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, which tells of the first man acquitted of a felony using the dissociative identity disorder defense and, in part, based on Goldsman’s own life.

Also joining the cast is Sasha Lane (Loki) and Christopher Abbott (22 sacks). Emmy Rossum is also on the call sheet.

Holland plays Danny Sullivan, a young man with multiple personalities. Seyfried is a clinical psychologist facing the most challenging case of his career, while Rossum is Danny’s mother.

Laird plays Danny’s girlfriend at his high school and is the only one who recognizes his talent and his heart.

The show begins shooting in March in New York.

For Laird, the casting is a success, as the rising talent landed a coveted role in an all-star limited series. The actress can be seen alongside Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown, the series created by Taylor Sheridan from Paramount+ that was picked up for a second season. Laird is represented by APA, Luke Dennerline at Unbreakable Entertainment, United Agents, and Morris Yorn.

Lane is represented by WME, while Abbot is represented by WME and Management 360.