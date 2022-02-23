Emiliano Sala suffered “serious poisoning” before he died

The Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala suffered “severe carbon monoxide poisoning” that left him “unconscious” before the plane that was taking him to Cardiff crashed into the English Channel.

This is how the doctor explained it Basil Purdue in the trial that is being held at the Bournemouth court to clarify all the events that occurred in January 2019 and that led to the death of Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson.

Last week, Purdue argued that Sala’s cause of death was the “multiple” head and torso injuries after the plane crash. Now the situation has changed, because he has added that before his death the South American player was poisoned with carbon monoxide, which meant that he was “deeply unaware” before impact in the water.

STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS Emiliano Sala

As explained by the doctor, the carbon monoxide levels of the two samples analyzed from Sala, one of blood from the iliofemoral vein and the other of DNA from the chest, showed a percentage of 58 percent, which he described as “serious poisoning” and pointed out that the source of these emissions was the plane.

How did you obtain the blood samples from Emiliano Sala?

Purdue also stressed how complicated it was to obtain the blood and DNA because Emiliano Sala’s body was “decaying” when you could get the samples.

Because of this, Purdue was only able to get a sample of the iliofemoral vein, for blood analysis, and another from the chest cavity, for DNA analysis. The latter was so contaminated that it was not “reliable” for blood analysis.

The trial on Sala’s death is estimated to last about a month.