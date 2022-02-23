Elden Ring dethrones Super Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the top of OpenCritic’s best games – Nintenderos

We get a curious detail related to super mario odyssey. This is information confirmed this afternoon in relation to Elden Ring (which for now has not been confirmed for Nintendo Switch) and its performance in OpenCritic.

Elden Ring dethrones both Nintendo games

Specifically, we have been able to learn that this title has dethroned the Super Mario installment as the best valued title of all time on the platform. After the news media have released their analysis, Elden Ring has achieved a score of 97/100, beating Super Mario Odyssey and also Zelda: Breath of the Wildwho are now in second and third place.

Here you can see it:

Now the #1 game of all time: pic.twitter.com/UAZClQnKGf —OpenCritic (@Open_Critic) February 23, 2022

On the other hand, in metacriticElden Ring ranks for now as the thirteenth best game of all time and Ocarina of Time is still in first place with its score of 99/100.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Breath of the Wild, considered one of the best games in history

