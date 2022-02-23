In England, press reports from that country indicate that Crystal Palace is interested in hiring midfielder Edson Álvarez

ENGLAND — The Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez interested in soccer Englandaccording to the British newspaper The Sun by placing it in the orbit of the Crystal Palace.

According to said medium, the midfielder of the Ajax he is on the team’s roster to bolster the roster next summer.

Edson Álvarez would be in the sights of Crystal Palace. Getty Images

They mention that this is not the first time that Edson has found himself on the list of Eagles, because two years ago they looked for him, but his hiring was not possible. This did not happen, because Edson decided to bet on Holland and not on England.

In addition, they stated that the Dutch team would seek a higher figure than the €22 millionan amount that the Premier League team could pay.

the eagles they are also on the hunt for speedy Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson.

At just 24 years old, the Mexican contender has become an important piece for the team he leads Erik ten Hag.

The Mexican featured in 39 games in all competitions last season as Ajax won the domestic double and has already made 27 appearances this season.