Dolly Parton revealed the trait her celebrity crushes have in common

Dolly Parton is married, but that doesn’t stop her from talking about her many celebrity crushes. While she explained that she often doesn’t get dazzled, Parton shared that she often falls in love with celebrities. Here’s what Parton had to say about finding crushes and how she feels about different men.

parton doll | Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s first crush was Johnny Cash

Parton first realized she had a crush on Cash while watching him perform at the Grand Ole Opry. At that time, she was a young teenager.

“I was sitting in the audience and that’s when I first learned about sex appeal, someone hit me and it made me feel something inside,” Parton told ABC News. “He had this tic when he moved his shoulder…and he was still sexy. It still affected me.”

She said that while she didn’t necessarily think Cash was a good singer, she was drawn to his performance.

“He was just great at what he did,” he explained. “He was a great storyteller.”

He shared that he has had multiple celebrity crushes.

Ever since this first crush, Parton shared that she has crushes on other celebrities. While she isn’t usually dazzled, it’s hard for her to keep from falling in love with her. The men share a common trait: they are his co-stars.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been blown away,” she told InStyle. “I’ve had a lot of stars in love, usually with every male co-star I’ve ever had.”

These include prominent men like Burt Reynolds. for the book Dolly on Dolly: interviews and encounters with Dolly Partonhe described his off-screen relationship with his Best Little Whorehouse in Texas co-star as “sweeter than a love story.”

Parton also worked alongside Sylvester Stallone in the critically panned film. Imitation diamond. While filming, she struggled with her physical and mental health, saying that he helped her out of this dark period.

“Even though the movie didn’t do that well, that was one of my best projects,” Parton told Rolling Stone. “Because Stallone was so full of life and so crazy and so funny, and he made me laugh a lot, which was very healthy for me. That movie got me going again.”

Although she is not a co-star, she has appeared many times on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show and admits that she has a crush on him.

“Well, I’m in love with Jimmy Fallon now, but I’m big now, I can’t apologize for that,” she told W Magazine. “I think it’s beautiful. He is so funny. We get along really well and sometimes you never know who you’re going to hook up with, and I’ve always had really good luck with the night boys.”

Dolly Parton has been happily married for decades

Yet for all her talk of crushes, the most important man in Parton’s life is her husband, Carl Dean. They married just as her career was beginning to gain ground and have been together for more than 50 years. Although she flirts, she says that she is happy and secure in the relationship.

“He is not jealous and I am not jealous of him. He knows I flirt. He flirts too,” The Mirror reports that she said. “Yes, it is an open relationship, but not sexually and it would kill him if he thought he was doing that. He would shoot me too. At the end of the day we love each other madly.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton shared the food that saves marriages: ‘You can’t go wrong’