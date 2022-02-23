Does Elon Musk have a new love? She is Natasha Bassett, the Australian actress dating the South African – FayerWayer

Elon Musk landed in Los Angeles accompanied by a mysterious woman, later identified as Natasha Bassett, an Australian actress. Is it the new love of the head of SpaceX, Tesla and other companies? Everything seems to indicate yes.

Both got off Musk’s private jet last Thursday, according to photos shown by the HollywoodLife portal. They then got into a Tesla vehicle and headed to an unknown destination.

Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett getting off the South African’s jet

The 27-year-old actress played Britney Spears in the biopic Britney Ever After (2017), from Lifetimes. She will soon play Dixie Locke, Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, in the movie Elvis that will be released on July 24.

Austin Butler will play the role of the King of Rock, while Tom Hanks will be the manager.

Natasha Bassett, the Australian actress who is dating Elon Musk (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The HollywoodLife portal quotes an informant, noting that Musk and Bassett “They have been dating for a couple of months, but are already in a monogamous relationship at the moment.”

“They are very much in love with each other and have spent an enormous amount of time together,” the source stressed. “She’s beautiful and she could have anyone else, but she says she loves Elon because he’s so smart and interesting,” he added.

Elon Musk’s love life before Natasha Bassett

Musk, 50, comes from separating from the artist Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher), with whom he had his son X Æ A-Xii. The South African billionaire had six children with writer Justine Musk, later marrying actress Talulah Riley twice. dating Amber Heard and later having his seventh child with Grimes.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Grimes opened up about the pressure of dating the world’s richest man, admitting she “just wasn’t ready” for all the attention and scrutiny.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Bassett and Musk for confirmation, with no response so far.

Bassett was born in Sydney in 1997 and moved to New York at the age of 19. attending a drama school. She had started her acting career at age 14, when she landed a leading role in the Australian Theater for Young People’s play Romeo and Juliet.

He went on to land roles in several television series and movies, including the Hel brothers and Ethan Coen’s Hail!, with George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson in the lead roles.