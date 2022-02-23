“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”: Which characters could have a cameo in the sequel?

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is one of the most anticipated films of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). With a confirmed date, next May 5 in Peru, the theories about what we could see in this film continue to increase.

Just like what happened with “Spider-Man: No Way Home“, where the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield like Peter Parker and that ended up being true, for this new film the cameo of key characters is expected, not only from the UCM, but also from the X-Men and even from the live action versions of some characters introduced in the series “What if..?“.

Will this tape be the entrance to the UCM of the X Men? Will we see some variants of Hombre de Hierro or Captain Marvel? These are some of the most anticipated cameos and, on May 5, we could see in the film starring benedict cumberbatch and elizabeth olsen.

DARK DOCTOR STRANGE

The darkest version of Doctor Strange, which we could see in the “What if…?” series, was part of the official trailer for the long-awaited sequel. This variant of the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch could serve as an ally to stop the chaos of the multiverse.

Charles Xavier

The character played in the X-Men saga by Patrick Stewart could reach the UCM in this tape. Many speculate that the voice that speaks to Strange in a kind of courtroom, as we saw in the trailer, is that of the iconic actor. According to the theories, Professor X would be part of The Illuminati.

A VARIANT OF MORDO

In the trailer we saw the character of Chiwetel Ejiofor but with a change of look: are we facing the same character that we saw in the first film of “Doctor Strange” or is it a more powerful variant? Theories mention that he would even be, in his universe, the Supreme Sorcerer and would belong to the group of The Illuminati.

A CHRISTINE PALMER VARIANT

Although it was known that the character of Rachel McAdams was going to be part of the cast of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, it is not yet clear if it will be a variant of her character or the same Christine that we know from the first tape. What will be her role?

WOLVERINE… BUT A VARIANT

Theories also speak of the presence of Wolverine in the sequel, but not as we know him: it would not be Hugh Jackman, an actor who has given life to Wolverine in the X-Men saga and who had his end in the Logan tape, but it would give way to a variant played by Daniel Radcliffe.

Will we get to see this cameo on screen?

DEADPOOL

The theory of the presence of Deadpool arises since the official poster came to light. In a reflection, a mysterious red spot can be seen that many have identified with the anti-hero. In addition, it should be remembered that in the last Deadpool tape, this character was a frequent multidimensional traveler.

Will he have come to that universe alone or would they bring him for some reason?

REED RICHARDS

Mr. Fantastic is another of the characters that could have a cameo in the film. His presence would be in the group of The Illuminati, along with an expected Charles Xavier. Will this interaction come true?

Recall that the remake of “Fantastic 4” is one of the next projects of Marvel Studios.

