Do you have one of these Xiaomi? They give you YouTube Premium for free

A promotion exclusive has been jointly launched by Youtube and technology device company Xiaomi to offer the clients of this firm the possibility of enjoying three months of YouTube Premium at no cost, which can be accessed by users who own family smartphones Xiaomi 11T and Redmi Note 11 preferentially.

Although the new Xiaomi models allow the playback of content videos on YouTube even with the cell phone screen off, YouTube Premium membership implies more special features in your account.

For you to access this promotion and start enjoying the functions of your subscription freewe will show you what you have to do to activate the account on your Xiaomi without spending.

As you probably know, YouTube is the best-known digital video platform on the web with an extensive catalog of content uploaded by users of this platform. social network in which Internet users upload content to their own accounts, which other people can comment on and allow interaction within their system.

As for the YouTube Premium modality, it is a special charging configuration that offers features such as reproduction on background of your contents, so that you can leave your music playing even with the screen off, without the video pausing, in addition to saying goodbye to the annoying advertisements commercial for a smoother, seamless user experience.

How can I access the free membership in YouTube Premium

The requirements to activate your free subscription are negligible, and you just have to have one of the following newer models from the technology company’s repertoire to access your preferential account:

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

In case you are a Xiaomi client and use one of these listed models, you can go to the mobile video application portal or from your internet browser enter the online platform to request your free trial on YouTube Premium.

Normally users who accept the trial period can enjoy its functions for a period of one month, but if you apply from one of the mentioned smartphones, that time is extended to three months at no cost.

When that period ends the contract of the personal account of your membership It costs 1,190 pesos per year, but if you do not want to be charged when the free trial ends, you simply have to cancel the subscription before the time runs out and the charge will be made to your credit card.

