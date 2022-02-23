desktop watermarks return, report says

Microsoft is testing new methods to warn Windows 11 users of installations on devices with unsupported hardware, reports TheVerge. The most aggressive is the appearance of a watermark on the desktop that warns about installation without official support.

This new method complements the alerts in the app Setting that appeared recently. The new watermark, found in the most recent build windows 11 trial, appears in the lower right corner of the desktop if the software runs on a computer with hardware not officially supported.





In simple terms, the new watermark looks just like the one Microsoft displays when using a non-activated copy of Windows.

The issue of the minimum requirements of Windows 11 has been controversial since its official launch last October, mainly due to the list of supported processors and the need for a TPM 2.0 chip.





Nevertheless, Windows 11 requirements have changed slightly, allowing older computers to upgrade. The detail is that despite all this, Microsoft also allowed the update on computers with unsupported hardware.via the ever-reliable ISO, and they will be the ones who will start seeing the new warning watermark on their desktop.

It is important to mention that the report of TheVerge mentions that it is not yet clear whether Microsoft will release the watermark to all users with unsupported hardware, and so far it has only appeared in trial versions. On the other hand, the report mentions that despite the new alert, Microsoft doesn’t seem to limit functions or features in Windows 11as it did when the mark appeared on a non-activated copy.

Windows 11 recently received its first big update, and Microsoft is still preparing more new things, for example in Task Manager and Control Panel, and even brought back the Blue Screen of Death after changing it to black last year. past.