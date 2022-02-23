Deep Waters (2022). Movie with Ben Affleck. Trailer

Ben Affleck and Anne of Arms star in the film directed by adrien lyne, Deep water (deep water).

We hadn’t seen him in years, but Mr. Adrian Lyne is back to give us more of what he likes: heating up movie theaters. In case you don’t know him, he is the director of 9 and a half weeks, Lolita or Fatal Attractionall of them with a great erotic charge.

Here we have Ana de Armas, so poor Ben Affleck, but we fear that he will know how to defend himself.

And in case you had little incentive, it is based on a novel by the brilliant intrigue writer, Patricia Highsmith.

We will be able to see it very, very soon on hulu.

Release date

March 18th

Where to See Deep Waters (2022)

in hulu.

Video: Deepwater Trailer

Technical Sheet and User Rating

Deep Waters (2022)

Qualification: deep water

Argument: In New Orleans, Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck), a wealthy husband who allows his wife Melinda (Ana de Armas) to have extramarital affairs to avoid divorce, becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. Adaptation of the novel by Patricia Highsmith. (Film affinity)

Publication date: February 23, 2022

Country: United States

See also

foreign exchange

Duration: 153 min

Author: Veronica Lopez

Direction: adrien lyne

Interpreters: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Kristen Connolly, Tracy Letts, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock

Gender: thriller

User Rating


0
(0 votes)

