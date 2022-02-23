David Chang, the wrath of the repentant abuser. Pau Arenos

WORDINESS

Frying. It was August 2019 and we arrived melted at the apartment we had rented in Manhattan, on Wall Street, next to the river and a few meters from the Stock Exchange, like tycoons that we were with empty pockets. I knew that, on the ground floor of the building, David Chang -known as Dave, the most famous chef in New York and in planetary expansion thanks to series like ugly delicious and The mind of a chef– had opened Fuku, a fast food space specializing in fried chicken. devoured by him jet lag and eager to return to the city, as if we had taken a sedative and an arousal at the same time, we filled the trays with strips of fried chicken and rolls filled with that same crunchy, which, when biting, did not go beyond the mushy state and with the sad taste of used meat. During the time we were there, no one entered or left. And we regret having gone. That the fry had Chang’s stamp was embarrassing.

Goat. Similar ambivalence to that of that afternoon-night, interest and laziness, is what I have felt reading eat a peach, which Planeta Gastro has just published in Spain, some ‘memoirs’ in which the real writer, whom I met, what things, in Tokyo, Gabe Ulla, appears in a corner of the cover, without being referenced inside. Dave tells – I understand Gabe tells – how a son of Korean immigrants went from Virginia and his family shakes to the peak of the New York restoration. In the past I ate at his first restaurant, Momofuku Noodle Bar, that good of bacon that was his greatest success; I met him years later, interviewed him and wrote a text (Famous for a sandwich, collected in volume Dish!). At the meeting, the cook took as much interest in what he was asking as a lion overfed an old goat.

Fuel. Depressive, bipolar, suicidal, often slapped by racism, in search of an identity, workaholic between painkillers and stimulants, drinker, arrogant and modest, optimistic and bitter, wild and self-effacing, cowardly and brave, confident and paranoid , feudal and assemblyman, insecure and solid, loudmouth and withdrawn, petty and splendid, selfish and generous, and driven by an anger that is half fuel and half Sylvester Stallone movie explosive. The book is a rare exercise in atonement in which he unapologetically apologizes for the violence meted out to his workers. Says Dave (and writes Gabe): “He never resolved any conflicts between employees, quite the contrary. If I found out that two cooks did not get along, I would put them to work together. It was an infallible method, I told myself, to ensure the vigor of the kitchen. The rage was chewed from the moment he walked through the door and that was exactly what he wanted ».

Toxic. Someone will express that the time of the chefs has ended, as if it were a phrase of The Lord of the rings, and that characters like David Chang are on the verge of extinction and will be as wrong as those who predicted the supremacy of home bread makers. Toxic characters have existed, exist and will exist. In dark offices and workshops and kitchens, Gollum they plan petty things while caressing the rings. The difference with the days gone by? That there are more complaints, although not enough. Chang is smart and anticipates: self-accusation is protective. The honest thing is that, after repentance, the truth prevails and we can listen to those he harmed. And that each of us, beings of light who only see the abuse of others, are also capable of self-criticism and that education and kindness appear and that we lower our voices a few decibels and that we collaborate with the other from respect. Is it naivety or healthy coexistence?