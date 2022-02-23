Danna Paola shines at Milan fashion week and joins the Latinas who fell in love with luxury brands

In the days of our parents it was very difficult to imagine models that were not European and American in the advertising campaigns of well-known brands deluxe. However, thanks to the passage of time, we currently see more diversity in promotional items and catwalks. Mexico and Latin America have become present in the fashion industry with the arrival of Latin singers, including Danna Paolaas ambassadors of important firms.

Arguably the most recent Latina to be chosen to represent the brands of luxury within the music industry was Danna Paola. The interpreter of “Sodio” is an ambassador for the luxurious Italian firm Fendi in Mexico. One of her duties as the face of the brand is to wear the pieces, accessories and garments of the collections.

And let’s not forget to attend the prestigious catwalk of the brand. In fact, in February 2022, Danna Paola traveled to Italy to attend Milan Fashion Week where she set the trend of ‘exposed lingerie’, the paparazzi and fans fell in love with her light pink feather coat accompanied by a white dress and hot pink shadows that illuminated her eyes.

The photos of the arrival of Danna Paola At the Fendi parade for Milan Fashion Week they went around the world and even the Mexican singer shared a photo with the renowned fashion businesswoman in Italy, Chiara Ferragni. In addition to the interpreter of “Agüita”, other Latin singers attracted the attention of important brands deluxe.

Latin singers who were associated with famous brands

Yes OK Jennifer Lopez has her own clothing and skincare brand, she also became a global ambassador for Coach where she starred in the brand’s ready-to-wear, leather goods and shoe campaigns from the spring 2020 collection to the present day.

Many luxury brands have dressed Becky G to attend the awards with her creations, and what a job she did in 2021 when she wore a spectacular yellow dress by the Italian firm, Roberto Cavalli, at the People’s Choice Awards. During the pandemic year, the singer was chosen to represent a UK youth clothing brand called Pretty Little Thing.

Before JLO was the face of Coach, Selena Gomez was in charge of promoting the youthful touch of the brand. Also, in 2016, Nicolas Ghesquière, the then Creative Director of Louis Vuitton chose her to star in the campaign, LV Series Five, where she shared modeling credits with Jean Campbell, Erika Linder, Natalie Westling and Rianne Van Rompaey.

For now, Belinda She is an ambassador for the jewelry brand Tous, however, in 2007, she paraded Chanel’s Spring-Summer Prêt-à-Porter collection. The singer became the first singer of Mexican descent to model with the renowned firm where she wore a short black dress, without sleeves, on the front a headband that began and ended with gray bows, according to event reports. .